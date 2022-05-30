Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 159.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.14. 30,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,151. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.57.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Voya Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 115,498 shares during the period.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.