Vivaldi Capital Management LP Purchases 541 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

DIS stock traded up $3.71 on Monday, hitting $109.32. 885,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,984,024. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

