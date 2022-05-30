Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $22.57 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 618,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $22,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.60. 84,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

