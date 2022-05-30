Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.85. The stock had a trading volume of 292,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,877,782. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

