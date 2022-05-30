Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $1.96 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,036,551 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $90.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,255.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,494.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,686.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

