Vivaldi Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71,690 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,928,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 81,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 231,990 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,581,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the period.

VVR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.98. 9,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,111. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

