Vivaldi Capital Management LP Buys 5,436 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,925,863. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.