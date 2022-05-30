Vivaldi Capital Management LP Buys 475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.04. 741,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,482,547. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

