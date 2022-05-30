Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 4,500 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 1.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after acquiring an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 395,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 360,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

GLPI traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.64. 45,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,981. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 125.45%.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

