Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DLocal alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLO. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of DLocal stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 91,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,879. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.