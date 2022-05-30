Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.69 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000. Bill.com comprises 2.3% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 131.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at about $69,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $583,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,637 shares of company stock worth $15,610,789. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.68. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

