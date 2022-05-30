Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 50,545 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000. Ceridian HCM makes up 2.5% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.92. 57,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

