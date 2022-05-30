Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 44,454 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,000. CME Group comprises about 4.9% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.93. 47,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,691. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average is $227.77.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.14.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock worth $2,269,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

