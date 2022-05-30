Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 154,672 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 154,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. NCR makes up about 3.0% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. 155,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 318.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $49.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

