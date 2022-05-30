Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.43 and the highest is $3.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $14.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $16.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.10.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

