Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of VRTV traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 21.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 31.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

