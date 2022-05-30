Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.00 Million

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $98.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.90 million. Veritex posted sales of $79.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $402.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.60 million to $410.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $474.30 million to $494.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Veritex stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 150,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Veritex has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

In related news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Veritex by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

