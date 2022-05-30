Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,860 shares of company stock valued at $30,934,358. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK opened at $178.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.96 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.27. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

