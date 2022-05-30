Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Reaches $30.87 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $30.87 million and $8.40 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

