Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Shares Sold by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. cut its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Ventoux CCM Acquisition makes up approximately 0.5% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTAQ. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 568,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 12.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ VTAQ remained flat at $$10.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,277. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.