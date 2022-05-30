Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.67), with a volume of 12383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of £47.17 million and a P/E ratio of -11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.30.

Various Eateries Company Profile

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 13 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

