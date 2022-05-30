Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.67), with a volume of 12383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.68).
The stock has a market capitalization of £47.17 million and a P/E ratio of -11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.30.
Various Eateries Company Profile (LON:VARE)
