Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,979,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,457 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $221,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.14 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.71.

