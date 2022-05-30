Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.23) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.23) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 76,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

