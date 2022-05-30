Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.23) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.23) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 76,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

About Valeo (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

