Vai (VAI) Market Cap Reaches $54.50 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Vai has a total market cap of $54.50 million and approximately $56,121.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

