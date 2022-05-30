USDJ Reaches One Day Volume of $1.63 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.88 million and $1.63 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 346.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,723.55 or 0.36038738 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00493197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00034436 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008834 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.