Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $13.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.91 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.69.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average is $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,187,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after acquiring an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

