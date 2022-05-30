Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 694,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 534,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

UBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

UBX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. 1,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $57.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.39. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.09.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

