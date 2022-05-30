United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI opened at $297.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.76 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

