United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $182.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.