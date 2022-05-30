United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Update

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Bancshares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

