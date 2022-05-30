United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will post $11.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.23 billion and the highest is $12.23 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $5.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $42.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $45.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE UAL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. 711,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,585,681. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

