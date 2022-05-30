Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.61.

UNPRF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($42.55) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uniper from €35.50 ($37.77) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uniper from €39.00 ($41.49) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Uniper stock remained flat at $$23.81 during midday trading on Friday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

