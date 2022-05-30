Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Sells 625,000 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,000 shares during the quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

NYSE:AMPY traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $8.97. 32,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.07%.

About Amplify Energy (Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.