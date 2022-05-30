Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,040,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,062,000.

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.30.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

