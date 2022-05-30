Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of ESGEN Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESAC. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,968,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,944,000.

ESGEN Acquisition stock traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 405,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

