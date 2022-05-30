Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SZZLU. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SZZLU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.21.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

