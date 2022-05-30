Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Fathom makes up 0.9% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Fathom worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fathom by 403.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fathom by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fathom by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom during the second quarter valued at $267,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTHM shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 22.96% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
