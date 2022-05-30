Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIOSU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

BioPlus Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,400. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

