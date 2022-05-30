Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 429,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000. MDH Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.3% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 695,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 575,982 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 484,780 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDH remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Monday. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

