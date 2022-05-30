Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion.

NYSE UA traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $9.38. 174,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,996. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

UA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 517.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 45.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

