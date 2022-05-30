U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after buying an additional 140,656 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after buying an additional 344,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,354,000 after buying an additional 243,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,878,000 after buying an additional 318,136 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

