Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 659,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,181 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 5.4% of Atreides Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $173,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.37. 153,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,156. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average is $187.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.