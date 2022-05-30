TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Upgraded by China Renaissance to “Buy”

China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $39.10.

TSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -3.84. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $79.84.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,705 shares of company stock worth $123,019.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth $2,510,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 92,824 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

