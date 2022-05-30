Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $29.30 on Monday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.