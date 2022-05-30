Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Increased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 16.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Trimble stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

