Treat DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 430% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,458.93 or 0.35541314 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.56 or 0.00501431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033921 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008905 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.