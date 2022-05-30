Travala.com (AVA) Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Travala.com (AVA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $35.62 million and $4.84 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 396.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,824.86 or 0.39121458 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00487817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,232,537 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

