TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the April 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,354 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,385. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.