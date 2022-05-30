Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.68

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$79.68 and last traded at C$79.39, with a volume of 99148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 9.3932168 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$66.48 per share, with a total value of C$332,414.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,769,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,053,237.96. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Insiders bought a total of 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,256 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

