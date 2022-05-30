Toncoin (TON) Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $3.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00004284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 334.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,478.76 or 0.35737352 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00502680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033915 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

